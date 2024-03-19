The emergency services attended a two-way crash on High Street at around 10:20am today, 19 March.

The road was closed from B4591 High Street both ways from Oak Terrace to Park Place.

Those at the scene reported that 'traffic was at a standstill' and police and paramedics were also in attendance.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision on High Street, Crosskeys, at around 10.20am on Tuesday 19 March.

"Officers attended, alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"The collision involved two cars."