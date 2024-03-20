A MAN has appeared in court charged with raping a woman.
Patrick Dillon, 24, from Abertillery is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in Caerphilly county nearly three years ago in October 2021.
The defendant, of Somerset Street, did not enter a plea during the hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
Dillon is due to appear before the crown court on April 10.
MORE NEWS: Watch: Man sets fire to friend’s shed after drinking four pints of Stella Artois
He was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article