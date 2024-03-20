Patrick Dillon, 24, from Abertillery is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in Caerphilly county nearly three years ago in October 2021.

The defendant, of Somerset Street, did not enter a plea during the hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

Dillon is due to appear before the crown court on April 10.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Man sets fire to friend’s shed after drinking four pints of Stella Artois

He was granted conditional bail.