Vehicle on fire, causes lane closure on M4 traffic delays

M4 J24 Coldra J23A Magor lane closure as vehicle on fire

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A vehicle is on fire on M4 eastbound J24 Coldra - J23A Magor
  • This has caused a lane to be closed.
  • Emergency services are at the scene

