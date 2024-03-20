Shane Smith, 23, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court to face two charges.

They were being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

The prosecution said he is guilty of doing so between January 12 and July 14 last year.

MORE NEWS: Man charged with drug dealing and driving offences in Audi Q3

Smith, of Leach Road, Bettws is due to appear before the crown court on April 2.