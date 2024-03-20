A MAN has been remanded in custody over class A drug supply allegations.
Shane Smith, 23, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court to face two charges.
They were being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.
The prosecution said he is guilty of doing so between January 12 and July 14 last year.
Smith, of Leach Road, Bettws is due to appear before the crown court on April 2.
