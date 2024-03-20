Islwyn High School, on Waterloo in Oakdale, a village in Blackwood, submitted the application to Caerphilly Council on Friday, September 22, 2023 to build a replacement games area on grasslands associated with the school.

The council's planning committee granted the application permission on Monday, March 18, after receiving all the relevant documentation and reports from the applicant, and comments from those consulted, including the Coal Authority, Dwr Cmyru, Natural Resources Wales and the council's Rights of Way officer.

The council made the decision to approve the development, but have included a number of constraints and advisory notices with the approval in order to ensure that the development does not cause any concerns raised by the consultees.

The constraints are that the development should begin within five years of the permission being granted, it will be done in accordance with the submitted documents, no work is to be carried out until an investigation into coal mining risks and land instability.

They also ask for a landscaping scheme to be submitted before any surfacing or slab levels are laid, as well as a list of equipment used, relevant to both the games area and wellbeing centre, to ensure the development is carried out in an approved manner for the council's policies.

The council has said that the wellbeing centre must only be used for reasons "incidental" to the school and "for no other purpose".

In connection with this, it has been said that the games area will be open to the public for use at all times other than between the hours of 7.30am and 4.30pm on a school day.

It is expected that work on the development will begin in the next few months.

