If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

Arlo is a four-year-old American bulldog.

Arlo is a four-year-old American Bulldog with a heart as big as his stature. Arlo can live with dogs that are the right match for his play style, although he doesn't require canine companionship. Arlo cannot live with cats. He is best suited for a household with children aged 16 years or older who are comfortable with bigger dogs. Arlo cannot be left alone initially. He needs a family committed providing him with the support and training he needs to thrive.

Marley is a Staffie cross foxhound

Marley is a Staffie cross Foxhound and loves to put both his breed traits to work. He is sadly looking to find a new home due to a bereavement in the home. It is clear when meeting Marley how much work his previous owners have put into him, and we know he will flourish when he finds the right set up.

Jeremy is six years old.

At six years old Jeremy is looking for a family to give him the life he truly deserves. We are unsure if Jeremy has ever lived in a home so new owners will need to be prepared to help him transition from kennels to a home. Jeremy is currently looking to be the only dog in his new home. He will need an adult only home where he can be spoilt like a king.

Alvin is a worried boy

Alvin is a worried boy who travelled all the way from Ireland to find his forever home. We are looking to find him a home with at least one other well-rounded dog. He hasn’t met cats since being in our care. Alvin will need a secure garden with a minimum of 5ft fencing. You will see in many of Alvin’s photos he is with his buddy Spencer, we would consider a home for them both together providing there was another dog in the property as both boys are worried so need a calming influence in their lives.

Carrie came in as a stray

Cariad came into our care as an unclaimed stray and is in one of our foster homes. Due to her sensitive nature Cariad would prefer not to live with children but could be around visiting children as long as she is introduced gently and given space when needed. Cariad is housetrained. New owners will need to be patient and allow Cariad to come to them in her own time but once this gentle soul has, you will have a best friend for life in this very special lady.