During a visit to Sheffield, the Prince launched initiatives to prevent homelessness across six flagship locations, with Newport as one of the pilot cities.

Homebase, in its role as Homewards Activator, pledged £1 million in support.

Also, it will provide up to 1,500 Home Starter Packs for the housing projects.

Damian McGloughlin, CEO, Homebase said: "At Homebase, we know how important it is to have a place to call home, and we’re committed to co-producing Home Starter Packs with the people who will be using them".

The packs may include paint, furniture, and furnishings to help residents make their new homes comfortable.

Each city will deliver its own initiatives aiming to end homelessness but the packs will be available in each. Homewards was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.