The 2023/2024 year sees St Illtyd`s Catholic High School in Cardiff mark its centenary with a significant event, held at the Principality Stadium.

Founded in 1923 by the De La Salle Brothers, St Illtyd's was the first Roman Catholic Grammar school for boys in Wales.

The school has since built a reputation for quality education and talent in sport, and is notable for its green and gold blazer, an iconic symbol of the school, created in its founding year.

The school has undergone several changes over the years.

The school is known for its sporting prowess (Image: St Illtyd's Catholic High School)

In 1941, during the Second World War, the main building was severely damaged by a bomb.

An increase in pupil numbers, coupled with the damage sustained, led to a move to its current location on Newport Road in Rumney.

In 1987, under the reorganisation of Catholic education, the school merged with Heathfield House, a girls' Roman Catholic grammar school, and was renamed St Illtyd's Catholic High School.

It was rebuilt in 2002-3 on its existing site and now provides co-educational provision for 11-16 year olds.

St Illtyd's has been successful in nurturing a wealth of talent from its pupil body, with alumni making significant names for themselves in a range of disciplines including business, arts, rock music, politics, sport, and media.

Notable former pupils include Tim L Killeen, space scientist and former principal investigator on research NASA, actor Anthony O’Donnell (Gavin and Stacey, Stella), and former British Heavyweight Boxing Champion Jack Petersen.

The centenary dinner will take place on Friday, May 10, in the Presidents Suite at the Principality Stadium.

All past pupils and staff are invited to join the celebrations.

David Thomas, headteacher, said: "Lifelong friendships and memories are made at school and the centenary dinner is a chance for us to meet old friends and remember fellow pupils, teachers, parents, clergy and support staff who have contributed to the success of St Illtyd`s Catholic High School throughout the last 100 years.

"It should be an amazing night."

For those interested in attending, there are 285 tickets available at a cost of £65 a ticket.