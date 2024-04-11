LAST month school children across Gwent celebrated St David's Day with dressing up and eisteddfods. We ask schools to share pictures of this special day and today we feature Griffithstown Primary School and Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School.

For pictures of the Gaer Primary School visit here.

South Wales Argus: GRIFFITHSTOWN PRIMARY - 4JGriffithstown Primary, class 4J.

South Wales Argus: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School - Year 4 - Blorenge Plaza 1Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School - Year 4 - Blorenge Plaza 1.

South Wales Argus: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School - Year 1 - Dosbarth PincBlaenavon Heritage VC Primary School - Year 1 - Dosbarth Pinc.

South Wales Argus: Blaenavon Heritage VC Primary School - Dosbarth EnfysBlaenavon Heritage VC Primary School - Dosbarth Enfys.