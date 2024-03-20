Travelodge Cardiff Queen Street has launched 85 Bar Café, a modern overhaul of the existing Bar Café, after extensive consumer research about the needs of modern travellers.

The new venue offers a friendly, stylish area for food, drinks and relaxation, keeping in line with Travelodge's value for price.

Guests and passers-by can enjoy the dining service at any time of day, with options ranging from light bites to substantial meals, alongside healthy and special dietary menus.

"We’re excited to announce the roll out of our new look Bar Café design, 85 Bar Café to Cardiff Central Queen Street Travelodge, as we evolve our quality offering to deliver a better experience for our diverse mix of business and leisure guests", said Karen Broughton, Travelodge chief sales and marketing officer.

Travelodge is investing in this new concept, scheduled to extend into multiple Bar Cafés across the country.