The prizes are not to be missed as more than £4.5 million is unclaimed and a share of it could change your life.

Currently, there are seven unclaimed National Lottery prizes waiting to be won.

Unclaimed lottery tickets have been bought across the UK, including in Bolton, Shropshire District and Northumberland.

If you’ve recently taken part in any National Lottery games, it’s worth checking if you’ve won a fortune!

The National Lottery website explains: “The big prizes below have either not been claimed, or have not yet been validated and paid. We hope a lucky player comes forward in time but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days (around 6 months) of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.

“If you think you're a winner, find out how to claim. The table below was updated on 19/03/2024. Any unclaimed prizes 6 months past the draw date will be automatically removed.”

Tickets from a few of the National Lottery’s games are unclaimed with most of them being £1 million prizes from the EuroMillions.

Here are the winning ticket details:

EuroMillions

Draw date/draw number: 03/11/23 / 1682

Prize unclaimed: £1 million

Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker

Area bought: Bolton

Winning numbers: 08, 21, 31, 39, 47. Lucky Stars: 05, 09.

Last date to claim prize: 01/05/2024

You can check the UK Millionaire Maker codes via the website.

EuroMillions

Draw date/draw number: 03/11/2023 /1682

Prize unclaimed: £1 million

Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker

Area bought: Northumberland

Winning numbers: 08, 21, 31, 39, 47. Lucky Stars: 05, 09.

Last date to claim prize: 01/05/2024

You can check the UK Millionaire Maker codes via the website.

Thunderball

Draw date/draw number: 08/12/2023 / 3396

Prize unclaimed: £500,000

Prize level: Match 5+ Thunderball

Area bought: Redditch

Winning numbers: 2, 15, 31, 35, 37. Thunderball 6.

Last date to claim prize: 05/06/2024

EuroMillions

Draw date/draw number: 16/01/2024 / 1703

Prize unclaimed: £1 million

Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker

Area bought: Shropshire District

Winning numbers: XFKD58687

Last date to claim prize: 14/07/2024

Set For Life

Draw date/draw number: 25/01/2024 / 508

Prize unclaimed: £10,000 every month for one year

Prize level: Match 5

Area bought: Worthing District

Winning numbers: 7, 20, 23, 36, 44. Life Ball 4.

Last date to claim prize: 23/07/2024

Set For Life

Draw date/draw number: 05/02/2024 / 511

Prize unclaimed: £10,000 every month for one year

Prize level: Match 5

Area bought: Manchester

Winning numbers: 3, 4, 8, 10, 28. Life Ball 1.

Last date to claim prize: 03/08/2024

EuroMillions

Draw date/draw number: 23/02/2024 / 1714

Prize unclaimed: £1 million

Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker

Area bought: London Borough of Camden

Winning numbers: XSPW63863

Last date to claim prize: 21/08/2024

How to claim your winnings

If you think you could be the lucky winner, there’s a few steps you’ll need to follow.

Whether you played online via the app or bought a ticket at a shop, there are different ways to claim to your prize.

You can answer a questionnaire online which will give you more details on how to collect your winnings.