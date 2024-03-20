Winning lottery tickets have been bought across the UK and a number of the prizes haven’t been claimed – could yours be a winner?
The prizes are not to be missed as more than £4.5 million is unclaimed and a share of it could change your life.
Currently, there are seven unclaimed National Lottery prizes waiting to be won.
Unclaimed lottery tickets have been bought across the UK, including in Bolton, Shropshire District and Northumberland.
#OnThisDay in 2021 Lesley Herbert took home a £2M win on the Monopoly Riches Scratchcard 🏆 Since her win she’s bought a 5-bed house as well as taking many trips, including a once in a lifetime family holiday to Florida! 🛫#NationalLottery pic.twitter.com/esilvNwKeT— The National Lottery (@TNLUK) March 18, 2024
If you’ve recently taken part in any National Lottery games, it’s worth checking if you’ve won a fortune!
The National Lottery website explains: “The big prizes below have either not been claimed, or have not yet been validated and paid. We hope a lucky player comes forward in time but if a valid claim is not received within 180 days (around 6 months) of the draw date, the prize and any interest earned on it will go to benefit National Lottery Projects across the UK.
“If you think you're a winner, find out how to claim. The table below was updated on 19/03/2024. Any unclaimed prizes 6 months past the draw date will be automatically removed.”
Which National Lottery tickets are winners?
Tickets from a few of the National Lottery’s games are unclaimed with most of them being £1 million prizes from the EuroMillions.
Deborah, who won £1 million on Lotto, made sure her long time friend got the best deal on a new car! 🚗💙#NationalLottery #Lotto pic.twitter.com/ZKKjyKy4op— The National Lottery (@TNLUK) March 16, 2024
Here are the winning ticket details:
EuroMillions
- Draw date/draw number: 03/11/23 / 1682
- Prize unclaimed: £1 million
- Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker
- Area bought: Bolton
- Winning numbers: 08, 21, 31, 39, 47. Lucky Stars: 05, 09.
- Last date to claim prize: 01/05/2024
You can check the UK Millionaire Maker codes via the website.
EuroMillions
- Draw date/draw number: 03/11/2023 /1682
- Prize unclaimed: £1 million
- Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker
- Area bought: Northumberland
- Winning numbers: 08, 21, 31, 39, 47. Lucky Stars: 05, 09.
- Last date to claim prize: 01/05/2024
You can check the UK Millionaire Maker codes via the website.
Thunderball
- Draw date/draw number: 08/12/2023 / 3396
- Prize unclaimed: £500,000
- Prize level: Match 5+ Thunderball
- Area bought: Redditch
- Winning numbers: 2, 15, 31, 35, 37. Thunderball 6.
- Last date to claim prize: 05/06/2024
EuroMillions
- Draw date/draw number: 16/01/2024 / 1703
- Prize unclaimed: £1 million
- Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker
- Area bought: Shropshire District
- Winning numbers: XFKD58687
- Last date to claim prize: 14/07/2024
Set For Life
- Draw date/draw number: 25/01/2024 / 508
- Prize unclaimed: £10,000 every month for one year
- Prize level: Match 5
- Area bought: Worthing District
- Winning numbers: 7, 20, 23, 36, 44. Life Ball 4.
- Last date to claim prize: 23/07/2024
Set For Life
- Draw date/draw number: 05/02/2024 / 511
- Prize unclaimed: £10,000 every month for one year
- Prize level: Match 5
- Area bought: Manchester
- Winning numbers: 3, 4, 8, 10, 28. Life Ball 1.
- Last date to claim prize: 03/08/2024
EuroMillions
EuroMillions
- Draw date/draw number: 23/02/2024 / 1714
- Prize unclaimed: £1 million
- Prize level: UK Millionaire Maker
- Area bought: London Borough of Camden
- Winning numbers: XSPW63863
- Last date to claim prize: 21/08/2024
How to claim your winnings
If you think you could be the lucky winner, there’s a few steps you’ll need to follow.
Whether you played online via the app or bought a ticket at a shop, there are different ways to claim to your prize.
You can answer a questionnaire online which will give you more details on how to collect your winnings.
