Energy minister Andrew Bowie confirmed that two port infrastructure projects are closer to securing a share of £160m of UK Government funding.

The projects are part of the Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme (FLOWMIS). These include Associated British Ports (ABP) Port Talbot and the Port of Cromarty Firth supporting Celtic Sea and Scottish floating wind development.

Welsh secretary David TC Davies said: "Floating offshore wind is crucial to the UK's future energy plans and its potential development off the coast of South Wales is fantastic news."

He also highlighted the expected creation of 16,000 jobs through the Celtic Freeport development and the impact this would have on securing steelmaking jobs in Wales.

Mr Bowie said: "We are world leaders in offshore wind and our ambitions for floating offshore wind are no different."

He believes developing the Celtic Sea and the Scottish marine area will ensure the UK continues to lead in renewable technology.

Offers of funding for successful projects are expected later this year.