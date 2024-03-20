And the incident was captured on camera. Footage posted on social media shows the thieves cutting their way into the cash machine, with sparks seen flying out of it as an alarm sounds.

The three suspects are then seen fleeing the scene carrying something large.

The Santander branch was closed the following day, with visible damage to its front door and police tape surrounding it.

On Tuesday (March 19), North Wales Police confirmed enquiries remain ongoing to identify and apprehend the suspects.

On Friday (March 15), police recovered items thought to be related to the burglary.

Detective Inspector Chris Owen said: “We have today recovered a number of items believed to be related to the burglary thanks to assistance and information from the public.

“I am extremely grateful to those who have been in contact and am continuing to appeal to anyone with information that may assist with our investigation to get in touch at the earliest opportunity.



“Anyone who saw a dark coloured estate vehicle acting suspiciously in the Flintshire area anytime between Tuesday, March 12 and the early hours of Wednesday March 13, or anyone with dashcam footage, is urged to get in touch.”



Contact can be made by calling officers on 101, or via the website at https://orlo.uk/9zHK8, using reference number 24000249933.