Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA), Empire Fighting Chance and Senghenydd Youth Drop In Centre (SYDIC) are three groups out of 12 that have received funding to support children and young people in the community.

Reggie Al-Haddi, NYCA chairman, said that the funding will "empower them to develop valuable skills, build meaningful connections, and ultimately, pursue brighter futures."

NYCA regularly facilitates sporting events where the children and young people can get involved in a warm space, improving their physical and mental fitness. (Image: NYCA)

He added: "With this funding, NYCA is able to offer a diverse range of positive activities tailored to the needs and interests of young people. These activities include engaging sports programs, interactive educational workshops, enriching trips, and various other initiatives.

"Our social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, showcase the vibrant array of activities we offer to over 200 children and young people on a weekly basis." This includes using the Sporting Chance facilities to set up football events and other team sports.

Mr Al-Haddi also spoke about the impact of the grant, which goes beyond the activities.

He said that by getting involved in programs that the NYCA has organised, "children and young people benefit from improved mental and physical wellbeing" as Mr Al-Haddi said groups like his offer direction to their lives.

One of the activities arranged by the Newport Yemeni Community Association is football, to give the children and young people a safe space to practice and build on their sporting and community-based skills. (Image: NYCA)

This echoes the sentiment of Newport Mind, whose spokesperson said it can help with "emotion regulation", "knowledge for positive life choices", and better communication between family members to "strengthen relationships and repair disconnection".

Matthew Thorne, senior youth worker at Senghenydd Youth Drop In Centre (SYDIC), said: “We are really grateful to have been granted funding by the Police and Crime Commissioner for another year.



“It will allow us to continue to keep the youth centre running in the evenings, giving local young people somewhere to go and something to do, and to run targeted out reach activities with those young people who, for various reasons are not in education, employment or training.”

Where does the funding come from?





The Commissioner's community fund, partly made up from money seized from criminal activity, aims to enable the youth to "channel their energy into positive, productive activities".

Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert (Image: Gwent Police)

The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, awarded a total of £423,174.80 to organisations that support the youth across Gwent.

PCC Cuthbert said: "Local organisations are often best suited to know what is needed in their areas and these projects enable young people to learn new skills, make new friends and build their confidence to help them have a happier and healthier future."

Funding was given to six non-profit organisations for the first time while also being given to six other organisations that were awarded funds for the second or third year.

One of the projects funded by the police and crime commissioner community fund is Empire Fighting Chance. (Image: UGC)

The list includes:

Cyfannol Women’s Aid

Senghenydd Youth Drop in Centre

Urban Circle

Brynmawr Interact

Media Academy Wales

Newport Mind

Newport Yemeni Community Association

County in the Community

Empire Fighting Chance

Community House

Cwmbran Centre for Young People

Ethnic Youth Support Team

Mr Al Haddi said while the funding helps them to do what they can, "it is a reality because of the NYCA team that give their time and effort to support our young people, our ward councillor Debbie Jenkins, Sporting Chance and Gwent Police."