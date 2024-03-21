TWO non-profit organisations who received grants from the Police and Crime Commissioner express the difference funding will make on the lives of the youth in their community.
Newport Yemeni Community Association (NYCA), Empire Fighting Chance and Senghenydd Youth Drop In Centre (SYDIC) are three groups out of 12 that have received funding to support children and young people in the community.
Reggie Al-Haddi, NYCA chairman, said that the funding will "empower them to develop valuable skills, build meaningful connections, and ultimately, pursue brighter futures."
He added: "With this funding, NYCA is able to offer a diverse range of positive activities tailored to the needs and interests of young people. These activities include engaging sports programs, interactive educational workshops, enriching trips, and various other initiatives.
"Our social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube, showcase the vibrant array of activities we offer to over 200 children and young people on a weekly basis." This includes using the Sporting Chance facilities to set up football events and other team sports.
Mr Al-Haddi also spoke about the impact of the grant, which goes beyond the activities.
He said that by getting involved in programs that the NYCA has organised, "children and young people benefit from improved mental and physical wellbeing" as Mr Al-Haddi said groups like his offer direction to their lives.
This echoes the sentiment of Newport Mind, whose spokesperson said it can help with "emotion regulation", "knowledge for positive life choices", and better communication between family members to "strengthen relationships and repair disconnection".
Matthew Thorne, senior youth worker at Senghenydd Youth Drop In Centre (SYDIC), said: “We are really grateful to have been granted funding by the Police and Crime Commissioner for another year.
“It will allow us to continue to keep the youth centre running in the evenings, giving local young people somewhere to go and something to do, and to run targeted out reach activities with those young people who, for various reasons are not in education, employment or training.”
Where does the funding come from?
The Commissioner's community fund, partly made up from money seized from criminal activity, aims to enable the youth to "channel their energy into positive, productive activities".
The Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, awarded a total of £423,174.80 to organisations that support the youth across Gwent.
PCC Cuthbert said: "Local organisations are often best suited to know what is needed in their areas and these projects enable young people to learn new skills, make new friends and build their confidence to help them have a happier and healthier future."
Funding was given to six non-profit organisations for the first time while also being given to six other organisations that were awarded funds for the second or third year.
The list includes:
-
Cyfannol Women’s Aid
-
Senghenydd Youth Drop in Centre
-
Urban Circle
-
Brynmawr Interact
-
Media Academy Wales
-
Newport Mind
-
Newport Yemeni Community Association
-
County in the Community
-
Empire Fighting Chance
-
Community House
-
Cwmbran Centre for Young People
-
Ethnic Youth Support Team
Mr Al Haddi said while the funding helps them to do what they can, "it is a reality because of the NYCA team that give their time and effort to support our young people, our ward councillor Debbie Jenkins, Sporting Chance and Gwent Police."
