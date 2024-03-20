A vehicle was on fire on the M4 Junction 24 Coldra (eastbound) to J23A Magor and emergency services attended the incident along with traffic control officers who were at the scene.

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said "crews from Malpas, Maindee and Cwmbran" were called to the incident at around 2.53pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

A vehicle was on the M4, causing delays as a lane was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Traffic officers were at the scene directing traffic as the left lane was closed temporarily.

Two people were stood on the left side of the hard shoulder, suggesting they were able to leave the vehicle in time.

The spokesperson for fire and rescue service added that a stop message was received at 3.25pm.

Two people were wrapped up and away from the fire, suggesting they were involved and managed to get out safely. (Image: Traffic Wales)

In this time, there was a heavy build up of traffic on the M4 heading east from J24 Coldra (eastbound) to J23A Magor and up to Llanmartin.

Traffic at J24 Coldra heading east (Image: Traffic Wales)

Traffic Wales reported that the incident was cleared at 3.52pm when the vehicle was waiting to be collected from the hard shoulder.

Heavy traffic built up as one lane was closed due to the incident, at rush hour around 3.30pm. (Image: Traffic Wales)

One Argus reader on Facebook speculated that the vehicle was a type of pick up truck, with another saying they had driven past the incident and "the 2 people involved where ok".

The cause of the fire is still unknown and the vehicle is assumed to be a truck.