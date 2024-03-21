JOHN GORRIE, 32, of Springfield Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on September 29, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

JASON WHITE, 54, of Claremont, Newport was fined £389 after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on September 15, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs.

LEE HATHERALL, 39, of Rhymney Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 21 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with cocaine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Byways, Greenmeadow on September 29, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

PHILLIP WOODCRAFT, 65, of Keats Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drink driving with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road on February 25.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ETHAN SULLIVAN, 18, of Ty Coch, Rhymney, Caerphilly was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of a bladed/sharply pointed article – a double ended screwdriver – in public at Oakdale Terrace, Oakdale, Blackwood on August 1, 2023.

He must pay £85 costs.

JONATHAN RABAIOTTI, 39, of Bartlett Street, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Castle Court on February 24.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

TRAMAIN JEANNE, 26, of Watkiss Way, Grangetown, Cardiff was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Tredegar House Drive, Newport on September 15, 2023.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

ALAN MARSHALL, 55, of School Lane, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRACY TAYLOR, 59, of Tudor Crescent, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON ANTHONY MORGAN, 53, of Somerton Road, Newport must pay £174 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

YASIR SULTAN, 41, of Magor Street, Newport must pay £167 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.