A statement from the popular bakery chain said: “We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

A number of customers have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to report that their branches have been impacted by the problem.

One reported their Greggs being closed, while another said their local branch was “cash only” with “almost everyone having to walk out”.

The meltdowns this morning because Greggs is Cash only due to a technical glitch is quite extraordinary! Watching 9 out of 10 customers walk away because of this!! Cashless is great isn't it? When will you people learn?! #CashIsKing — Laura (@lauboo103) March 20, 2024

It comes in the week after similar problems with

Problems with IT and the McDonald's app have been reported worldwide, including in the UK, on Friday.

One person posted a photo on X (formerly Twitter) of a closed McDonald's which had a sign on the door reading: "We can not take any orders, our systems are down.

"This is a national issues atm.

"Sorry for the inconvenience."

Another person posting on X said: "Unfortunate news for McDonald's fans! Technical glitches cause major outage, disabling orders."

The issue was resolved on the same day, with a McDonald’s spokesman saying: “We are aware of a technology outage which impacted our restaurants.

"The issue has now been resolved in the UK and Ireland.

"We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

"The issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.”