If you are looking for a career change or have always fancied running your own neighbourhood business then this café may be for you.

Located on Windsor Road in Griffithstown, Rise and Shine café has gone up for sale with a guide price of £44,950. Outside Rise and Shine café on Windsor Road in Griffithstown (Image: Rightmove and Angelwoods)

The advert says: "Sold as a going concern, this busy little café has a rent for the premises at £200 per week, paid either monthly or weekly."

The café, which prides themselves in being "friendly" and does a range of daily specials remains open with the current owner selling due to "personal circumstances".

Inside Rise and Shine (Image: Rightmove and Angelwoods)

Angelwoods, who are handling the sale, emphasised that Rise and Shine does not currently 'trade at full hours' but those who wish to take the café on has the 'opportunity to take this a lot further.'

The breakfast, lunch and Sunday lunch at the café is described as being "superb."

In the café's kitchen (Image: Rightmove and Angelwoods)

Those who wish to take the business on will not have to change a thing if they so wish as "everything is included in the sale."

The café's nearest train station is Pontypool and New Inn, less than a mile away.

The café has gone up for sale with a guide price of £44,950 (Image: Rightmove and Angelwoods)

Those interested in the sale should call Angelwoods' agent on 01633603805.

Rise and Shine café was contacted for comment.