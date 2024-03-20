Branches across the UK were hit by an IT problem first thing this morning that saw many forced to shut, open late or only take cash payments.

At least two branches in Newport city centre have been impacted, including in Friars Walk.

A worker at one of the branches told the Argus that the till systems had been down when they arrived first thing this morning, and the issues had been resolved around 8.45am.

The card machines are now working in Newport branches, but numerous comments on social media from customers across the UK suggest that people have been missing out on their morning coffees due to the issues.

This is the third big name company to be impacted by technical problems in the country, after issues were reported at McDonalds on Friday and Sainsbury's on Saturday.

A statement from Greggs has confirmed the issue has now been resolved, with the majority of shops now able to take card payments.

A spokesperson said: "We have now resolved the technical issue that affected tills in some of our shops earlier this morning.

"The majority of shops affected are now able to take card and cash payments again and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused to our customers.”