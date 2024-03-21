Kieron McCormack, 25, from Cwmbran admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property – £1,000 cash – and possession of cannabis.

The offences took place on February 15, Newport Crown Court was told.

Gareth Williams, representing McCormack, said his client was a “street supplier”.

The defendant, of Liswery Close, Llanyravon, is due to be sentenced on Monday, March 25.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hopkins KC.