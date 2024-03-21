A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to three charges.
Kieron McCormack, 25, from Cwmbran admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession of criminal property – £1,000 cash – and possession of cannabis.
The offences took place on February 15, Newport Crown Court was told.
Gareth Williams, representing McCormack, said his client was a “street supplier”.
The defendant, of Liswery Close, Llanyravon, is due to be sentenced on Monday, March 25.
He was remanded in custody by Judge Paul Hopkins KC.
