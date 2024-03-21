The Welsh Government has published a traffic order introducing a temporary 50mph speed limit from the Raglan roundabout on the A40 to the A449 junction in both directions from Tuesday March 26, 2024.

Welsh Ministers made this decision as they are ‘satisfied that traffic on specified lengths of trunk roads should be restricted because of the likelihood of danger to the public.’

The order which was made on March 19, 2024 and will be in place for a maximum period of 18 months.

This means no person, other than an exempted vehicle, can exceed the 50mph speed limit on the lengths of the trunk roads.

If this restriction is lifted it will be done so by traffic signs.

Exempted vehicles include those used for naval, military or air force purposes such as those responding, or for practice in responding to a national security emergency by someone who has been trained in driving at high speeds or for the purpose of training a person in driving vehicles at high speeds.

The orders schedule:

The circulatory carriageway of Raglan Roundabout, Monmouthshire.

The length of the westbound carriageway of the A40 trunk road that extends from its junction with the A449 southbound carriageway at Raglan Interchange to its junction with Raglan Roundabout, Monmouthshire.

The length of the eastbound carriageway of the A40 trunk road that extends from its junction with Raglan Roundabout to its junction with the A449 southbound carriageway at Raglan Interchange, Monmouthshire.

The length of the A449 northbound exit slip road at Raglan Interchange, Monmouthshire that extends from its nosing with the main A40/A449 northbound carriageway to its junction with the A40 westbound carriageway.

Elsewhere, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed along the A4042 trunk road between Caerleon Roundabout, Newport, and Cwmbran roundabout due to works taking place.

The order came into force on March 7, 2024 and will operate intermittently overnight between 8pm-6am. This will be indicated by traffic lights for a maximum period of 18 months.