Monmouthshire County Council's economy, employment & skills department is organising the two events, scheduled for April 11 at Abergavenny Market Hall and April 18 at Caldicot Choir Hall, both between 10am and 1pm.

There will be a chance to speak to prospective employers in sectors like care, construction, hospitality, logistics, and retail.

The aim is to connect residents and businesses, providing information for those seeking new roles or contemplating a career change.

The department's role is to bolster Monmouthshire as an ideal environment to live, learn, and work by establishing a supportive network for enhancing education, employment, and skills.

Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council deputy leader and cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: "This is a great opportunity to bring residents and different organisations together and showcase what opportunities there are in Monmouthshire.

"Thank you to all the organisations that have signed up to attend."

Any businesses interested in participating can contact employment liaison officer Stephen Cooper to secure a space.