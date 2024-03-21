JD Gym, in Newport Leisure Park which replaced the former Xercise4Less, will stay open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Tuesday (March 26).

The news means those with busy schedules will never need to miss a workout.

The gym is currently open from 6am until 10pm on Monday to Friday and from 8am until 8pm on weekends and bank holidays.

However, this is all set to change as Newport's JD Gym will open as usual at 6am on March 26 and then stay open.

Outside Newport's JD Gym (Image: Google Maps)

A spokesperson for The JD Gyms Newport Team said: "JD Gyms Newport will be 24/7 from Tuesday, March 26.

"We're excited to be able to offer unlimited gym access to all members, any time of the day or night. Fit training around your busy schedule and never miss a session.

"On the 26th, we'll open from 6am as usual, but then we won't close at the end of the day. From then on you'll be able to access the gym 24/7.

"Getting into the gym works the same way as usual during the night, all you need is your JD Gyms app."

Newport's JD Gym holds more than 200 classes a month, has hundreds of machines and even comes with a separate ladies only gym and weight zone.

The gym is currently holding a flash sale where standard members can get the first month for £10 before increasing to £21.99 per month.

A Plus membership pass is also available for £24.99 a month, giving you access to more than 75 JD Gyms and 10 per cent off at JD Sports online.