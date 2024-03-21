Newport City Council’s climate change team will host the Saving Energy Event on Saturday, March 23 from 10am to 2pm.

It will feature interactive exhibits, games, information stalls and opportunities to learn about making homes and businesses more energy efficient.

Attendees can discover ways to save on heat and electricity costs through practical tips, tricks and spotting free upgrade opportunities.

They can also get details on grants of up to £30,000 available through the Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme.

The event will also explain the benefits of energy efficiency upgrades like heat pumps and solar panels and vehicles powered by electricity.

Fun elements include the carbon catcher game and a chance to understand the carbon footprint of common items like bananas.

Visitors will also have access to free bike health checks and more.

Admission is free but spots can be reserved through Eventbrite.