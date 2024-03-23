A BUSINESSWOMAN and childminding expert from Caerphilly has won two awards and credits her customers and local community for the success of her childcare business.
Clare Wilkinson, 45, is the business owner at 'Bobl Bach Clare' who was a double winner at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2024 which took place earlier this week. She was crowned the winner for 'Best Child Minding & Entertainment 2024' and 'Welsh Business Woman of the Year'.
Mrs Wilkinson said the announcement came as “a bit of a shock”, but she added “it’s a massive achievement, I’m really pleased”.
She also said: "The children are the reason why I do the job and the parents are why I was nominated."
Clare set up 'Bobl Bach Clare' eight years ago while raising three children with the support of her husband, Ian.
She, along with childcare assistant Helen Sweet, are seeing the hard-work pay off as the business was nominated by parents that send their children to 'Bobl Bach Clare'.
"Family and friends aren't allowed to vote, it's all based on customers and community," said Clare.
She credits her success to her effort to be better at her job each day, saying, "when you leave your child with somebody, you have to trust that person and know your child is safe."
The business award "was about how far I had come and how much I have achieved."
Clare worked for a well-known British energy supplier before turning her attention to childminding, which she said "taught me how to be great at customer service". This, coupled with her organisation, is what helped her achieve 'Business Woman of the Year'.
"That was the most personal thing to me," said Mrs Wilkinson, adding "I did doubt my career choice a few months ago, it's hard work and there is a lot of paperwork."
Saying that, Clare said: "The children make it so worthwhile.
"When you love the job, you have a drive to keep going."
Part of a special journey
One aspect of the job that Clare emphasised is being a part of a child's journey.
She stressed: "It's so humbling.
"I've been in the business for eight years and had lots of children that have gone through the business in that time.
"They've been such a big part of your life full time and then they have to leave, which is heart-breaking. They all have different personalities."
Common misconception
Clare Wilkinson is vocal in talking about childminders being historically looked at as "glorified babysitters".
She added: "We're regulated by CIW (Care Inspectorate Wales) and have to function exactly the same as any other educational setting.
"I'm registered with Caerphilly Council. We are a gold standard setting, we carry out observations and benchmark to ensure I'm delivering the standard that Caerphilly Council expects.
"You don't have to do that but I do, because I want to be the best I can be.
"What contributes to that is honesty, happiness and kindness."
Clare Wilkinson's childminding practice is based in Aberbeeg in Caerphilly, which she said "always has a waiting list".
