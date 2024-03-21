The Sir Harold Finch Memorial Park was named after the Bedwelty MP from 1950-70 and is now regarded as an important part of the area's history that should be maintained and protected.

Friends of Sir Harold Finch Memorial Park, led by Deborah Llewellyn, are determined to improve and maintain the park for future generations.

They have four distinct aims which they believe will enable future generations of all types to enjoy everything the park offers.

These are:

Improve the signage to the park and ensure people are aware of its existence. Put information boards up around the park that will detail the wildlife and history of the area

Make the footpaths more accessible - they are currently not joined up and unclear, meaning people tend not to stick to them and those with mobility issues cannot currently use the park

Clear the field of brambles and other destructive weeds including fallen trees to improve the amenity of the area and provide tables, bins and benches for people to enjoy the park

Develop more community activities in the park in conjunction with local schools, such as Easter egg hunts, foraging and Christmas tree lighting

Leader of the group, Deborah Llewelyn, said the park is a "crucial part" of the area's heritage.

She added: "A lot of people don't realise it is here, but it's an important reminder of our history, and something we want to maintain and protect for the future generations.

"We want to find a way to bring the community back together to enjoy these beautiful green spaces."

The park used to be a hub for community activity (Image: Friends of Harold Finch Memorial Park)Fellow resident Jeannette Miller wants to see the accessibility of the park improved.

"As a wheelchair user, I currently can't use certain areas of the park where the paths aren't joined up or there are trees or whatever in the way.

"It's been really good for me to be able to get out there a bit, but it would make a massive difference for everybody, regardless of their situation, to be able to use this park."

For the whole group, the idea first came up a few months ago after they noticed how much of a difference getting out in the park had made for their mental health, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Residents Carol Hickling and Carl Postians say improving the park is "really important" to them.

They said: "Being able to come to the park was really important for our wellbeing during that difficult time, and it's key that future generations not only have that, but learn why this place has such a history."

For Deborah Llewellyn, bringing the local schools in is key, and is personally important to her with daughter Emily heavily involved in the group.

She said: "We want to get the whole community involved, and schools are a great option for that. We're looking to give this park a new lease of life and I think schoolchildren will be important to that."

The park was a huge part of people's wellbeing during Covid (Image: Friends of Harold Finch Memorial Park)

Following a meeting with some council members earlier this month, the group are now set to take the next steps by getting the relevant permissions and funding opportunities to bring their visions to life.

Deborah said: "It's great that we are finally going to be able to get the ball rolling and fix up this gorgeous park for generations to come."

Caerphilly Council have said they will support the group in their work to improve the park and confirmed they are working to improve signage in the area, noting that the park is part of Caerphilly's Green Spaces.