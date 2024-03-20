Leigh Parker, who has been reported as missing, was last seen near Channel View, Risca, on Sunday March 17.

Leigh is described as 5 ft 10" tall and is bald.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a navy Nike hoodie and grey trainers.

He has tattoos on both arms.

Leigh is also urged to get in touch with the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're still appealing for information to help us find Leigh Parker.

"We now have CCTV footage of him, which shows what he was wearing when he was last seen.

"Anyone with any information can call 101 or DM us, quoting 2400089042."