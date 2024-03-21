Michael Jones, 70, had last been seen at around 3pm on Monday February 26 near Hen Chwarel Drive, Newport.

Michael is around 5 ft 8" tall and has grey hair with a grey beard. He wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms.

In an update issued today the force announced that the 70-year-old has been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Michael Jones, 70, who had been reported as missing to police has now been found.

"Thanks for sharing our appeal.