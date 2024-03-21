Newport City Council introduced the Net Zero Newport Decarbonisation Programme as a way to assist organisations in the city in reducing carbon emissions.

The programme provides free energy-saving advice and grants of up to £30,000 to offset their energy costs.

The initiative supports the establishment of carbon emission baselines, implementation of emission reduction plans and funding for sustainability-aligned projects.

By doing so, it also aims to promote growth in Newport's low carbon economy and aid the city in achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Apart from providing advice, the programme offers free on-site technical support for exploring low carbon project ideas as well as free decarbonisation plans.

These plans will identify how organisations can decrease their emissions through energy saving and renewable energy measures.

Additionally, the provided grants can cover up to 50 per cent of the total eligible project costs, with a cap at £30,000.

An energy-saving event is also planned in the Riverfront Theatre on March 23 from 10am-2pm.

This will have information on the programme, energy-saving tips, and demonstrations.

For more information on the programme, businesses, and community groups can contact netzero@newport.gov.uk.