Beloved by locals when it was a pub known as the Fairwater House, this property has since undergone a number of transformations over the years.

For a brief period, the property was an Indian restaurant by the name of the Spice Inn, but that soon closed down, leaving the site vacant for a number of years.

That's not to say it hasn't had a range of uses in the intervening years, however, including playing a part in season two of Netflix's hit show Sex Education.

The site has also had a previous planning application submitted to Torfaen County Borough Council refused in November 2023.

The application wanted to change the use of the building from a restaurant to an MOT and car wash service.

It was refused on the grounds that it would harm the visibility and amenity of the area without providing an acceptable alternative.

The council also decided the proposal was not appropriate for the area as it would result in "an unattractive and unacceptable development and cause the loss of a sustainable food and drink or shop unit".

It was believed that there was not a suitable level of vehicular access proposed that would make the proposal suitable.

As a result of this, the property is now up for sale as a potential pub, bar or entertainment space by property specialists Sidney Phillips.

According to their listing, it is a "purpose built property with multiple entrances", has an open plan split level dining area, parking for 47 cars and even includes a four bedroom flat upstairs, which has its own entrance.

Sidney Phillips have said that the former bar "requires refurbishment" before any use, but does have the potential to be "split and sub-let" should the new owners wish.

The pub is currently on the market for £290,000 with a freehold lease, with further discussions available.

All communications are to be made directly with Sidney Phillips, with viewing strictly by appointment only.