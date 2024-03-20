Gwent Police received a report of a burglary at The Pod on Rodney Road at around 4am on Tuesday, March 19.

Officers attended and discovered a door had been damaged.

Kieron Davies, 37, was arrested and later charged with burglary with intent to steal.

Davies, of no fixed abode, was remanded into custody to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, March 20.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £500.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a burglary at a commercial address in Rodney Road, Newport, at around 4am on Tuesday 19 March.

“Officers attended and discovered a door had been damaged.

“A 37-year-old man, who was arrested, has since been charged with burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal.

“He was remanded into custody to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 20 March.”