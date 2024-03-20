A WANTED Torfaen man who was jailed for attempted burglary has been found and arrested after a prison recall.
On Monday March 18 Gwent Police issued an appeal to find Adam Waters.
Waters, 37, had breached his licence conditions and was recalled to prison, after being jailed for attempted burglary.
He was sentenced at Newport Crown Court in July last year.
In an update today the force announced that Waters had been found and thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We recently appealed for information to find Adam Waters, from Torfaen, who had been recalled to prison.
"He has now been located and arrested. Thank you for sharing our appeal."
