An updated rebalancing care and support programme has been welcomed by the Welsh NHS Confederation.
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responded to the Welsh Government's announcement with a positive outlook.
He said: "We welcome the deputy minister’s update on the Rebalancing Care and Support programme."
He stressed the importance of social care services, saying: "Social care services are of critical importance, not just enabling timely discharge of patients from hospital, reducing demand on emergency departments, GPs and other services, but most importantly in keeping people safe and well."
He highlighted the indispensable role of social care staff and the need for fair recognition, pay and conditions.
On the new developments, he expects closer engagement between the new National Office for Care and Support and NHS leaders to improve outcomes.
He pointed out: "It’s important the new National Office for Care and Support engages with the NHS Executive and NHS leaders."
Mr Hughes also emphasized the key role of Regional Partnership Boards (RPBs) in meeting local care needs.
