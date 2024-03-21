Dean Rees, 48, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court this afternoon, March 20, to receive his sentence.

Rees, of Saffron Court in Ty Canol, Cwmbran, was charged with five counts of burglary of a dwelling and one count of making off without payment.

Two of the burglary counts were ordered to remain on the file.

One burglary occurred at Sluvad Road, New Inn, on June 1, 2023.

Two others occurred in Cwmbran - one on Orchid Court, on July 17, and another on Victoria Street two days later.

None of the burglary offences involved violence.

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £228 within nine months of his release.