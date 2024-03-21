The multicultural Muslim celebration involved members of the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association, council members and officers, as well as guests from various faiths and backgrounds.

Iftar is a feast at sundown after fasting and part of the holy month Ramadan.

Before partaking in a feast of three different cuisines, attendees listened to speeches, including an enlightening speech by Imam Ustad Faisal Khajjou, followed by a Q&A session.

Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby, leader of Monmouthshire County Council, said: "I am delighted once again to cohost our Iftar with Monmouthshire's Muslim community.

"Monmouthshire is welcoming, inclusive and embracing of all cultures and faiths."

Cllr. Angela Sandles, cabinet member for equalities and engagement, commended the Iftar, saying: "It enabled people of different faiths, backgrounds and ages to come together and learn about different cultures.

"Thank you to our community cohesion lead, Shajan Miah, who helped make this happen.''

Guests also heard about the need for Muslim foster carers in the county.