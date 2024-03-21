Flour and Ash Pizzeria at Food Stall FC0.03 in Newport Provisions Market on High Street has been given the second lowest food hygiene rating of one, with zero the lowest and five the highest.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Inspectors found the hygiene required some improvement, and that the cleanliness and general condition of the facilities and building were generally satisfactory.

However, 'major improvement necessary' was given to the management of food safety, and resulted in the overall rating of one.

A spokesperson for Flour and Ash in Newport Provisions Market said: "While we accept the findings of the inspection at the time, we have booked a re-inspection.

"Everything is now up to date and we are just waiting for an official date for the re-inspection."