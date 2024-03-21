Philip Blaker, the chief executive of Qualifications Wales, will urge cooperation to enhance the qualification system.

Mr Blaker will discuss, in his upcoming keynote speech, the responsive nature of qualifications to emerging needs while retaining its relevance, ongoing work at Qualifications Wales and his future vision of the qualifications system.

In his speech, set for the National Training Federation for Wales (NTFW) conference at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport on Friday, March 22, Mr Blaker will stress the importance of partnership and collaboration for the benefit of current and future learners.

The CEO will discuss challenges, including financial constraints and diverging UK policies, but also highlight opportunities presented by the newly established Commission for Tertiary Education and Research (CTER).

Mr Blaker is set to highlight the scope for Qualifications Wales and CTER to cooperatively integrate apprenticeship framework reviews resulting in an effective qualifications system for post-16 education and training providers.

The conference, themed 'Apprenticeships, Skills for Economic Growth in Wales', is giving the stage to other prominent speakers including Angharad Lloyd Beynon.

Angharad Lloyd Beynon said: "City & Guilds are proud to be the headline sponsor for a conference which emphasises apprenticeships and skills as catalysts for economic growth.

"We believe in empowering individuals with the knowledge and expertise to drive prosperity, fostering a future where skills shape a thriving economy."