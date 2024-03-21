Joshua Evans, 26, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca denied being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine.

The prosecution alleges he committed an offence between August 14 and November 16 last year.

The defendant is due to go on trial on November 12.

Evans was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hopkins KC after appearing at Newport Crown Court.