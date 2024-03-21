A MAN has been accused of offering to supply a class A drug.
Joshua Evans, 26, of Mount Pleasant Road, Risca denied being concerned in an offer to supply cocaine.
The prosecution alleges he committed an offence between August 14 and November 16 last year.
The defendant is due to go on trial on November 12.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile teacher jailed for 20 years after sexually assaulting boys
Evans was granted conditional bail by Judge Paul Hopkins KC after appearing at Newport Crown Court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article