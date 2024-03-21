Working Wales and Burton's Biscuits hosted a successful recruitment event on March 6, 2024, at the Careers Wales centre in Cwmbran, raising awareness about opportunities at the biscuit company.

The event enabled attendees to explore available vacancies at Burton's Llantarnam site and enter into the application process.

More than 70 interviews were conducted during the event, resulting in 16 positions being filled.

Additional candidates were shortlisted, to be contacted about future vacancies.

Ongoing support was provided at the event, with career advisers from Working Wales offering guidance on CV writing and interview preparation.

Nicola Bevan, Working Wales team manager in Cwmbran, said: "We were pleased to host this event with Burton’s Biscuits at the Cwmbran centre.

"It was a fantastic opportunity for potential candidates to engage directly with the employer and gain valuable insights into the roles available.

"This event offered a platform for attendees to ask questions, gather information, and receive tips to enhance their application process."

Jobseekers were able to apply for roles such as process operator, machine operator, and various engineering roles.

Successful candidates have been invited for a tour of the Burton's Biscuits factory.

Hayley Tunley, process shift operations manager at Burton's Biscuits, said: "After a fantastic response to our recent recruitment event at Careers Wales, we have filled out current vacancies.

"A roaring success and amazing teamwork on the day, has made this possible, and we look forward to welcoming our new recruits in the near future."

Working Wales is delivered by Careers Wales and is fully funded by the Welsh Government to assist those 16 and older with job opportunities and career guidance.

More information on opportunities can be found by contacting Working Wales.