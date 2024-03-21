Whitehead Building Services won the Corporate Fundraiser of the Year accolade at Prostate Cymru’s awards dinner last month.

The company is 'proud' of its ten-year association with the charity, with various events and initiatives carried out over the years.

In 2023, they held a golf day and raffle in memory of a friend, Tim Driscoll, whose tireless fundraising for the charity they wanted to acknowledge.

They were also involved in a cycling challenge in Majorca, and a Christmas raffle.

The firm faced stiff competition from the likes of Heatforce and Ffos Las Racecourse.

As March is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the firm considers it appropriate that their efforts have been acknowledged at this time.

They additionally voiced gratitude to their recent collaborator, Lighthouse Charity UK, which will help them support further causes.

According to the MD of Whitehead, Rhys Morton, it's part of the firm's vision to assist local communities as much as they can.

Whitehead, based in Newport, with branches in Bristol and Cornwall, provides a full range of MEP services to building projects and businesses throughout Wales and the South West.

Their projects often belong to the Education and Healthcare sector.

The firm established in 1978, employs highly skilled staff to deliver mechanical, electrical and maintenance services across South Wales and South West England to the highest standards.

Fundraising plays a crucial role in the firm's ethical and social responsibilities.