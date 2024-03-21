Torfaen County Borough Council has launched a survey intended to optimise the implementation of its new Communities Strategy.

Unveiling an initial three-year plan, the strategy is centred on communities, well-being and prevention.

The survey will be accessible on Get Involved Torfaen website and will remain open until April 2, 2024.

It is designed to garner insights into the needs of individual communities and the issues impacting their well-being.

The survey also aims to enhance the alignment of council services with existing community-led provisions.

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, several volunteer groups and organisations joined forces to support vulnerable community members across Torfaen.

These structures remain functional, indicating the community's ability to respond effectively to local needs.

Cllr Fiona Cross, executive member for communities, said: "The new ‘Resilient Communities – Torfaen Community Strategy’ aims to understand the needs of individual communities, identify issues impacting well-being at an early stage, prevent issues from escalating or even happening in the first place.

"It also outlines how council services will be better aligned with existing community-based provision and provides support for the development of community-based organisations and delivery.

"To help the council understand the strengths and needs of the local community, I would encourage residents to complete the survey and help us apply the strategy in the most effective way."

For more information, residents can visit the Get Involved Torfaen website.