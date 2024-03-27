The scheme, which starts during the Easter holidays, is being run in collaboration with Cwtsh Wellbeing Network.

Through the partnership, for every full paying adult meal purchased, a free meal for a child will be provided.

It is being run in a joint effort with funding partners, Cwtsh, and in collaboration with Caerphilly County Borough Council, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's Dietetics and Public Health teams, GAVO and Caerphilly Cares.

Dawn Derraven, co-founder of Community Volunteers Wales, said: "We are excited to launch this initiative in partnership with Cwtsh at our profit-for-purpose coffee shop in Risca - Snug Coffee Shop.

"We've put together a healthy and varied menu for the free meals, so there's something for everyone to enjoy."

Tara Holloway-Scott, co-founder of Community Volunteers Wales, said: "This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration. We are grateful for the support of our partners. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact on the lives of families in our community, ensuring that children have access to healthy meals during the school holidays."

Run by Community Volunteers Wales, and partly staffed by volunteers, Snug Coffee Shop is a profit-for-purpose coffee shop, meaning all profits get reinvested into the community through a variety of initiatives.

Located at 60 Tredegar Street, Risca, it is open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 2pm. It will be open on the Easter bank holidays, providing families with additional opportunities to benefit from this initiative.