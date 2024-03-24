Offering a chance to step into history, this "timeless treasure" of a house has been Grade II listed since the 1950s and manages to maintain its "original charm with period features throughout".

Known as Garden House, it provides any occupant with a "unique living experience that seamlessly merges heritage with modern comforts" from the moment you step into the courtyard, set behind wrought iron gates.

The wrought iron gates welcome you into a space of tranquillity and timelessness (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)The yard will give you a sense of privacy and tranquillity while still being within walking distance of the "vibrant" Twyn Square, where locals can enjoy a range of independent business and cosy cafes, all of which foster a "close-knit community atmosphere".

The towns of Usk and Abergavenny - named the best place to live in Wales for 2024 - are just a short drive away, providing plenty of amenities, an excellent school catchment and gorgeous countryside walks on the doorstep.

With easy access to the Midlands, Bristol and Cardiff, this property's location is perfect for anyone who may need to commute to these places on a regular basis.

The kitchen where the breakfast bar as the main centrepiece instantly grabs your attention (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)Inside the property, which rises in three storeys, there is a subtle blend of "industrial chic with rustic charm", all stemming from the alleged building's creation in around the 16th century, while it was also believed to have been the home of a proprietor of Ebbw Vale ironworks in the 19th century.

The secret lies in the main garden, designed for "low-maintenance living", where according to Cadw, part of Usk's Roman fort from around 55AD sits.

The main garden holds a special historical secret (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)Cadw claims that around 48 acres of ground hides the fort's remains, with a small section of this garden included, boasting an extra-special slice of history.

Throughout the property, the "marriage of metal and solid wood" could be attributed to the former owners, given that they create such a "striking contrast".

Despite this, there is a distinctly "cosy ambience" in the snug at the heart of the home, continued through the three bedrooms, including the principal suite, which is described by the agents as a "true masterpiece" with three distinct areas - a bedroom, an ensuite and private dressing area.

The snug at the heart of the home provides a cosy ambience (Image: Archer and Co, Usk via Rightmove)The third bedroom, found on the second floor, is covered with exposed stonework to provide extra "character", and could easily double up as a secondary living space or child's bedroom.

There is ample off-road parking available, complete with a single garage accessed from a shared driveway, offering true "convenience and security".

This property is the perfect picture of an "idyllic...retreat" offering tranquillity and privacy while also being a gateway to a beloved community.

Garden House is being marketed by Archer and Co, Usk, for a guide price of £750,000.

Viewings are booking only, which you can do by calling the agent on 01291 672212.