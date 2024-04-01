Alex, a community occupational therapist, has referred many of his older clients to Independent Age for information and support.

He said: “It’s extremely important to have a fully functioning support system for people as they approach later life. Independent Age helps so many older people overcome issues that they would really struggle with by themselves. I want to raise money to help the charity carry on its good work!”

Alex is hoping to raise £2,000 for the charity and has currently raised more than £850.

An avid runner, Alex has relished the training challenge.

He said: “I love running, but any marathon training is hard when it’s wet and windy. On those days I just have to remember that nothing good ever comes easy! Every donation is priceless and will go towards helping older people who need support from the charity.”

Alex is one of seven people running in this year’s marathon for Independent Age. The group of runners are hoping to raise a combined £14,000.

Independent Age is a national charity focused on improving the lives of older people in financial hardship. It provides a strong campaigning voice, and free and impartial advice on the issues that matter to people over 65 and their families, including money and benefits.

Joanna Elson, chief executive of Independent Age, said: “With 2.1 million older people already living in poverty and millions more facing financial hardship due to the cost of living, our work has never been more important.

"At Independent Age, we believe that no older person should face financial hardship. That’s why, by 2027, our goal is to have improved the lives of one million older people.”

This year's London Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 21.

You can support Alex at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alex-Thomas45