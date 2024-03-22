The house fire was first reported on Wednesday, March 13, when dozens of firefighters from three crews of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service - Aberbargoed, Abercarn and New Inn - attended the scene on Claremont Road in Pantside, a village just outside Newbridge.

The fire service reported that all members of the family, including their four dogs, had "escaped the blaze unharmed" after sharing pictures of the damage on their social media pages.

The pictures showed the kitchen and living room had been severely damaged, while the bedrooms had significant smoke damage.

The South Wales Fire and Rescue Service reported that the fire had been caused by a battery from an e-bike.

As a result, they issued a warning about the dangers of the batteries of e-bikes and e-scooters, and encouraged the public to check their safety tips and advice pages on the website.

The fire has left the house inhabitable, with the family now believed to be in temporary accommodation following that "terrifying" experience, recounted to the Argus by some neighbours on the road.

Other properties on the road have been left with some smoke damage as a result of the fire.

In a bid to help the family through a difficult time, a GoFundMe page has been created.

The story written on the page reads: "Any donations to help a loving family who lost everything in a house fire. All personal items, clothes, shoes, toys, furniture and much more.

"Their whole life was in this house and has all been destroyed by today’s unfortunate events! Anything to help this family will be appreciated so much."

The GoFundMe page is targeting a total of £1,500, and at the time of writing, has currently raised £1,255 from 65 donations.

This is not the only way people in the community have come together to support the family, with dozens of offers of donations of clothes, Easter chocolate and more seen on Facebook groups, with the family now needing to start from scratch to find a new home.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page, you can do so here.