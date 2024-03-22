Councillor Catherine Fookes joined shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens MP and new Welsh Labour leader - and now first minister - Vaughan Gething at Creo Medical in Chepstow last week.

The company demonstrated its “cutting-edge” device which reduces the need for surgical intervention in the treatment of bowel cancer.

The technology can also treat bowel, oesophagus, stomach, lung, pancreas and liver cancer whilst reducing hospital waiting times and procedural costs.

Financial support from the Welsh Government last year, through the Economy Futures Fund, helped the company to create 85 new jobs, expand its premises and invest in manufacturing equipment.

The Labour team heard about the innovation taking place at Creo Medical (Image: Supplied)

The Development Bank of Wales also continues to be a significant shareholder.

Craig Gulliford, chief executive officer of Creo, said the company was a “great example of a dynamic Welsh business at the very forefront of MedTech device innovation”.

“We welcome the Welsh Government's continued support for our business and were delighted to demonstrate the exciting opportunity we have to become a world leader in this emerging field of endoscopic surgery."

Shadow Welsh secretary Ms Stevens said: "Creo Medical’s innovations transform the surgical experience for clinicians and patients.

“Welsh Government support has allowed them to grow their business, creating new, well-paid jobs here in Wales.

“With a Labour government at both ends of the M4, we will get our economy growing and modernise our NHS."

Ms Fookes added: "My visit to Creo Medical was a truly inspiring experience. It was wonderful to meet the team responsible for developing such innovative products which are instrumental in saving lives.

“I'm pleased the Welsh Government's support has helped the company grow and increase its facilities, paid for new equipment, and, importantly, created 85 well-paid jobs in Monmouthshire."