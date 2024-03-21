Scams can pop up at any time including on emails or via phone calls and if scammers are successful, they can leave us out of pocket.

To help you out, Amy Knight, personal finance writer and spokesperson for NerdWallet UK, has shared how you can avoid being scammed and what to do if you are.

What scams should you look out for?





Scams come in all shapes and sizes and some are more believable than others so it’s important to stay vigilant.

Amy Knight encourages scam victims to report scams and says they should contact their bank as soon as possible (Image: Canva)

Amy, a spokesperson for NerdWallet UK, advises that you look out for people “pretending to be someone they are not”, saying: “Scammers might reach out to you via phone, text, or email, tricking you into revealing your personal information or card details by pretending to be someone they are not.

“They will often pretend to be from your bank, phone or internet provider, or from HM Revenue & Customs.”

She explains: “Warning signs include messages saying there has been an issue with your account, you’ve missed a payment or have a tax issue.

“Criminals also set up profiles on online dating sites or shopping platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and wait for you to contact them.

“Once they’ve earned your trust, they will begin to ask for money, urgently, creating a state of panic which makes rational decision-making harder.”

How can you spot a scam?





Amy urges people to “be wary” when it comes to buying something online as some scammers will “ask you to pay using PayPal Friends and Family”.

This payment method has the least buyer protection and will make getting any money back more difficult, Amy explains.

Amy adds: “If you receive an unexpected telephone call from someone who says they are calling from your bank, don’t reveal your personal information.

“Keep your guard up: call your bank on the number on their website - remember, scam callers can ‘spoof’ numbers to disguise their identity.

“Be suspicious of any request for an authorisation code sent to your mobile by your bank. Do not share these codes with anyone on the phone. Banks will never ask you to do this.

“People aged 60 and over are common targets of romance fraud. If you think someone you know is being targeted by a scammer, be supportive and understanding. Gently ask them if they think there is anything strange about the person they are talking to.”

What should you do if you are scammed?





Amy acknowledges that being scammed can be “very stressful” and shares what you should do if you think you have been scammed.

She said: “If you realise you’ve handed over personal information or transferred money to a scammer, you can call 101 to report it to the police, or contact Action Fraud. Contact your bank as soon as possible.

“Don’t let the embarrassment of being scammed stop you from reporting it. Victim Support and other charities can provide confidential help if your scam experience has left you feeling frightened or worried.”