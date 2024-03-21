Aaron, 33, and Sam, 57, are well-established in their respective careers.

Sam is a director perhaps best known for her work directing major motion titles such as her debut Nowhere Boy (which also starred Aaron), Fifty Shades of Grey and the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Aaron on the other hand, is known for playing the superhero Kick Ass and the speedster superhero Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Recent roles in Bullet Train and Christopher Nolan's Tenet have cemented his status as a leading man which can mean only one thing as a Brit, Bond rumours.

Although now the rumours appear to be far more than mere speculation, as reports suggest that Aaron will sign the 007 contract sometime this week.

Daniel Craig's potential successor is now the talk of the internet which has put his personal life back under the spotlight.

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife Sam Taylor-Johnson?





Their age gap romance has regularly hit the headlines over the years, with the Kick-Ass star dubbed Sam's “red carpet toyboy” when they first went public.

Some critics have gone as far to say the relationship is 'controversial'.

At the premiere of Nowhere Boy in October 2009, the director and the lead actor walked the red carpet as a couple.

Around the same time, Sam gave an interview with The Guardian: "I managed to hold off really until almost the end of the film.

"Maybe feelings were there but un-acted upon. The thing is, we had quite a psychic link when we were working together. I knew from a flicker of an eyelash what kind of performance I was going to get. I felt that link almost from day one of meeting him."

In early 2010, the news is confirmed that Aaron and Sam are expecting their first child. Sam had previously welcomed two daughters in 1997 and 2005 respectively with her ex-husband Jay Jopling, whom she separated from in 2008.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Wylda Rae in July 2010, and two years later in January 2012, they welcomed another girl named Romy Hero Johnson.