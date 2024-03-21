Dog running loose on main road as police at scene

- Gwent Police have reports of a dog running loose on the A449, Raglan towards Usk.
- Officers are currently at the scene dealing with this.
- The force are urging people to avoid avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here