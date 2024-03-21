South Wales Argus
Subscribe
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Dog running loose on main road as police at scene

Live

Dog running loose on A449 Raglan as police at scene

Emergency
Traffic
Monmouthshire
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Gwent Police have reports of a dog running loose on the A449, Raglan towards Usk.
  • Officers are currently at the scene dealing with this.
  • The force are urging people to avoid avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes for your journey.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos