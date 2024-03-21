FSB Wales policy chairperson, Ben Francis, praised Mr Gething on the occasion stating: "As Vaughan Gething takes up his role as our new First Minister, on behalf of FSB’s membership, I wish him all the very best and every success in his new role."

Elaborating on Mr Gething's previous contributions, Mr Francis said: "During his time as minister for economy, we have enjoyed a very positive and productive relationship with Mr Gething and have appreciated the time and attention he has devoted to the opportunities and challenges for small businesses in the wider economy."

The FSB looks forward to continue this positive engagement with the new First Minister and his forthcoming cabinet.

Shedding light on the upcoming challenges, Mr Francis explained: "The Welsh economy and its businesses - both large and small - face very profound challenges – whether addressing the urgent concerns of hospitality businesses or dealing with the situation at Tata in Port Talbot."

He voiced optimism about Mr Gething's ability to make insightful choices that would ultimately mitigate these challenges and facilitate economic development.

FSB hopes for a comprehensive economic strategy that addresses the needs of all businesses to ensure no community in Wales is left behind.

Mr Francis said: "We need an economic vision which speaks to all businesses throughout Wales to ensure that no community in Wales is excluded from the ambition of economic development."

On a concluding note, he expressed the FSB's hope that this leadership change becomes a beacon of forward-thinking measures to boost business confidence and economic growth.